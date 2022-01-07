Reliance Jio gave new facility for mobile recharge, know how to avail it can benefit

The company said that this partnership will help Jio customers to set standing instructions on the MyJio app and so that they can recharge their preferred tariff plan without any hassle.

Reliance’s chairman Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company Jio has given a new facility for mobile recharge. Jio customers can now set the automatic payment option for their ‘tariff plans’ on a standing instruction through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

The company has made this announcement after partnering with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). On Thursday (January 6, 2021), the company said in a joint statement with NPCI that the automatic payment (autopay) of UPI has been introduced for the telecom industry along with Jio.

This will enable Jio customers to set up standing instructions on the MyJio app through the use of UPI Autopay for their preferred tariff plan and hassle-free recharging experience.

According to the release, Jio’s integration with UPI Autopay has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature launched by NPCI.

For recharge amount up to Rs 5,000, customers are also not required to enter the UPI PIN upon implementation of the recharge. Users can also create, modify and delete e-mandates (e-mandates) for tariff plans as per their requirement, the release said.

Kunal Kalavatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said, “We are confident that our collaboration will transform the experience of Jio customers renewing their mobile tariff plans. With UPI Autopay, it is our constant endeavor at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all customers for their spending and payments.”

Jio Director Kiran Thomas said in this regard that Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and do it manually (payment).