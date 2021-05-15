Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes of free outgoing calls, ‘buy one get one’ on recharge for JioPhone users- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes of free outgoing calls, ‘purchase one get one’ on recharge for JioPhone users- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Owing to the still-spiking COVID-19 instances in India, Reliance Jio has introduced a number of new offers and plans for JioPhone customers. With the brand new plans, JioPhone customers will get 300 minutes of outgoing voice calls monthly for free. The provide shall be legitimate all through the pandemic. This can translate to 10 minutes of free outgoing calls daily.

Moreover, for each JioPhone recharge, Jio customers will get one other recharge for the identical plan free of price. Briefly, if the consumer buys a Rs 75 plan, they will get one other Rs 75 plan free of price.

“Reliance is dedicated to standing with each Indian throughout these difficult occasions, and can proceed to make each effort to allow our fellow residents to beat the difficulties created by the pandemic,” Reliance mentioned in a press launch assertion.

