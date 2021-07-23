Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans 2021, know full detail about jio plans

New Delhi. Reliance Jio is one of the largest telecom companies in India. Jio has more than 41 crore users in India. In such a situation, the company keeps on bringing new offers and schemes to keep existing users and add new users.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans

Let’s take a look at all the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio.

Jio’s Freedom Prepaid Plans

Jio’s Rs 127 Freedom Prepaid Plan 12GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 127 Freedom prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 15 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 247 Freedom Prepaid Plan 25GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 247 Freedom prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 30 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 447 Freedom Prepaid Plan 50GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 447 Freedom prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 60 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 597 Freedom Prepaid Plan 75GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 597 Freedom prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 90 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 2397 Freedom Prepaid Plan 365GB data is available in Jio’s Freedom prepaid plan of Rs 2397. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio plans with 2GB data per day

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 249 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free. Voice calling and 100 SMS are available daily. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 444 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 444 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 598 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 598 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription to Jio apps is free and Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available free for one year.

Jio’s Rs 599 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 599 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 2399 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 2399 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio’s Rs 2599 prepaid plan 2GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 2599 prepaid plan. Also 10GB additional data is also available. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription to Jio apps is free and Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available free for one year.

Jio plans with 1.5 GB data per day

Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 14 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 2121 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio’s Rs 555 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 555 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio’s Rs 777 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 777 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. Additional 5GB data is also available in this plan.

The validity of this plan is 84 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free. In this plan, subscription to Jio apps is free and Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available free for one year.

Jio’s Rs 2121 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 2121 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 336 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio plans with 1 GB data per day

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan 1GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 24 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio plans with 3 GB data per day



Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid plan 3GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 349 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio’s Rs 401 prepaid plan 3GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 401 prepaid plan. Additional 6GB data is also available in this plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free. In this plan, subscription to Jio apps is free and Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available free for one year.

Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan 3GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 999 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

Jio’s Rs 3499 prepaid plan 3GB data is available daily in Jio’s Rs 3499 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 365 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free.

cricket plan

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan – In Jio’s Rs 499 prepaid plan, 1.5GB data is available daily. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day are available in this plan. In this plan, subscription of Jio apps is available for free. In this plan, subscription to Jio apps is free and Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available free for one year.

4G Data Vouchers

Jio’s Rs 11 prepaid plan A total of 1GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 11 prepaid plan. Talking about the validity, this plan lasts till the active plan.

Jio’s Rs 21 prepaid plan A total of 2GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 21 prepaid plan. Talking about the validity, this plan lasts till the active plan.

Jio’s Rs 51 prepaid plan – A total of 6GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 51 prepaid plan. Talking about the validity, this plan lasts till the active plan.

Jio’s Rs 101 prepaid plan A total of 12GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 101 prepaid plan. Talking about the validity, this plan lasts till the active plan.

work from home plans



Jio’s Rs 151 prepaid plan A total of 30GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 151 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

Jio’s Rs 201 prepaid plan A total of 40GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 201 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

Jio’s Rs 251 prepaid plan A total of 50GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 251 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

top-up voucher

Jio’s Rs 10 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 10 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 7.47 is available. The validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio Rs 20 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 20 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 11.95 is available. The validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio Rs 50 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 50 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 39.37 is available. The validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio Rs 100 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 100 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 81.75 is available. The validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 500 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 420.73 is available. Talking about the validity, the validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio Rs 1000 prepaid plan In Jio’s Rs 1000 prepaid plan, a total talk time of Rs 844.46 is available. The validity of this plan is unlimited.

Jio affordable packs

Jio Rs 129 prepaid plan A total of 2GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 129 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is up to 28 days. Unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS are also available free in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio Rs 329 prepaid plan A total of 6GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 329 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is up to 84 days. Unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS are also available free in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.

Jio’s Rs 1299 prepaid plan A total of 24GB data is available in Jio’s Rs 1299 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is up to 336 days. Unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS are also available free in this plan. In this plan, the subscription of Jio apps is available free.