Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge plan offers, Get unlimited data and calling at Rs 6.2 per day, check all plan details

Reliance jio recharge plans: Reliance Jio has its own identity in the Indian telecom industry and if you also run a Reliance Jio sim, then today we are going to tell you that unlimited calls, internet data and messages can be given in just Rs. Used to be.

Reliance Jio users do not need to recharge with any annual plan to take advantage of this affordable plan, but can take advantage of all these in just Rs 149 recharge plan.

Unlimited calls, daily 1 GB data and daily 100 SMS are available in Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 recharge plan. The validity of this recharge plan is 24 days. In this recharge plan, users get to use a total of 24 GB internet data. Internet speed will be 64Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. Jio also gets access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud in this plan. The daily cost of this plan is Rs 6.20.

jio annual recharge plan

If you want to avoid the hassle of monthly recharge in Jio, then you can also recharge with annual recharge plan of Rs 2121. The validity of this recharge is 336 days. In such a situation, the daily cost of this plan comes to Rs 6.31. In this, daily 1.5 GB data, 100 SMS and unlimited calls are available. Internet speed will be 64Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. Jio’s JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud apps are also available in this recharge plan.

jio phone annual recharge plan

At the same time, if you are looking for a recharge plan with 2 GB data daily, then you can do a recharge of Rs 2399, which has a validity of 365 days. The daily cost of this plan is Rs 6.57. Daily 2 GB data, unlimited voice calls and daily 100SMS are available in this recharge plan.

Internet speed will be 64Kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted. JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud access is also available in this plan.







