Reliance JioFiber Plans: Latest Offering 1000 GB Data Unlimited Call

Reliance JioFiber plans: Reliance Jio is offering 1TB data in its Rs 199 plan, which is a great deal. Along with this, unlimited calling and free landline facility will also be available.

New Delhi. Reliance JioFiber has given birth to a new internet revolution in India. Earlier, other companies were providing such expensive internet to the people, which was very difficult for ordinary people to use. Reliance launched Jio to provide cheap internet even before this, in which it provided very cheap internet. Now Reliance has brought its JioFiber which will provide internet (Reliance JioFiber plans) to the people at high speed.

Reliance JioFiber K plans are much cheaper than the plans of other companies and are also providing internet with good speed. Reliance has left behind all internet service providers in the world of broadband plans. At present, Reliance has launched more new plans for its customers, in which the new plan gives 1000 GB i.e. 1TB data for Rs 199.

Reliance JioFiber Plan, 1000GB data in 199

Reliance JioFiber customers can take advantage of this plan and get up to 1TB of internet. This 1TB customers will get it for 7 days, after that the internet speed will be 1MB but it is very difficult that so much data will be lost because 1TB is considered enough for 7 days, where you may have to cut 10 GB data up to 100 rupees. Yes, he will give 1000 GB this plan of Reliance JioFiber, it is a big profit deal.

Reliance JioFiber The special thing about this plan is that you will get unlimited calling facility along with landline service not only in this plan. The price of this plan is Rs 199, which will become Rs 234.82 after GST. This is a very useful deal for those people who use a lot of data and they need them towards good speed data. Through this plan, they can increase their internet speed and data at very affordable prices.

You can use this plan of Reliance Jio Fiber only if you have already used FUP data, only then you will be able to get 1000 GB additional data from the 199 plan.