Reliance Jio’s New Jio Fiber Postpaid Plan: Now It Will Be Tempered! New Geo Fiber plans that offer superfast speeds are cheaper, see price benefits – Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio now offers Geo Fiber plans with 3 month bill cycle check Geo Fiber postpaid plans

Reliance Jio, the telecom company of Mukesh Ambani, which offers cheap broadband plans, has also released Jio Fiber postpaid plans after 6 and 12 months and now also 3-month postpaid plans for users. The company aims to launch a new 3-month Geo broadband plan to connect more customers to the broadband network.

For Geo Fiber postpaid users who don’t want to recharge for 6 or 12 months at a time, let them know how many plans have been launched and what the benefits are.



Geo Fiber Postpaid Plan: 3 month plan, see benefits

Details of Jio 2097 plan

With this plan, users will get unlimited data and free voice calling with speeds of up to 100Mbps. The billing cycle of this plan is 3 months.

Jio 2997 Plan Details

With this Jio plan, users get unlimited data and calling facility with a speed of 150 Mbps, the bill cycle of this plan is also 3 months.

Jio 4497 ​​Plan Details

With this Geo Fiber postpaid plan, users will get unlimited data-calling service with a speed of 300 Mbps, the bill cycle of this plan is also 3 months.

Jio 7497 Plan Details

With this plan, users get unlimited calling and data with a speed of 500 Mbps, the bill cycle of this plan is also 3 months.

Jio Fiber Postpaid Plan: Mukesh Ambani’s Company Launches New Plan, Find Out Details (Photo- Jio.com)

Jio 11997 Plan Details

If you want a plan with superfast speed, you will love this plan, with this plan you can enjoy unlimited data and calling with a speed of 1 Gbps. The billing cycle of this plan is 3 months.