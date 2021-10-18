Reliance’s Jio is giving 28 days pack for free! 20% cashback is also being offered, here’s how Reliance Jio is giving 28 days pack for free and 20% cashback is also being offered, Know how you can take benefits – Reliance Jio is giving 28 days pack for free! 20% cashback is also being offered, this is how you can take benefits

You can get this cashback on recharge of at least Rs 200, under which you can also get up to Rs 200.

In the festive season, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance’s Jio (JIO) has brought excellent vouchers for the customers. Actually, the company has introduced a referral code called JioTogether. This code can be used after the new Jio prepaid number and ported to the company’s network.

According to the company, the referrer and the referrer (both) under this offer will get vouchers worth Rs 98 and Rs 349. Not only this, the company will also provide additional discount vouchers of up to Rs 2,000 from various brands.

On the first referral of the user, he will get a free recharge of Rs.98. In this pack, 1.5 GB data and 14 days of unlimited calling will be provided every day. Further, when the 12th referral takes place, then six vouchers of Rs 349 will be given by the company. Each voucher will provide 3 GB internet data and unlimited calling facility per day. This offer has gone live since October 12, while it is being implemented step by step.

How to get Voucher?: To get this voucher, the user will have to do the first recharge of Rs 199 or Rs 249 on the new number / SIM of Jio. Later he has to share the referral code. As soon as the number is activated, then they will have to WhatsApp on 7977479774 by writing FRIEND in English. The mobile number of the referrer will also have to be submitted within three days. Once the process is completed, the voucher number will come and the user will be able to claim it on the My Jio app.

The company also giving 20% ​​cashback: Meanwhile, Jio is also offering 20 percent cashback on its recharge packs. You can get this cashback on recharge of at least Rs 200, under which you can also get up to Rs 200. However, this cashback offer will be applicable on Jio prepaid mobile recharge only.