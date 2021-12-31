Relief: 5 percent tax on clothes will remain, decision not to increase it to 12% in GST Council meet GST tax hike on textiles put on hold: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman % decide not to

After the meeting of the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Group of Ministers of the states has given time till February to consider rationalization of the GST rate.

The GST Council, the policy-making body of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), has postponed the implementation of the decision to increase the duty rate on textile products from five percent to 12 percent in view of the objections of several states. The decision to increase the rate on textile products was discussed in the 46th meeting of the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. In September, it was decided to increase it from 5 percent to 12 percent and it was to be implemented from January 1, 2022.

Many states including Gujarat were opposing it that this decision will have an adverse effect on the common man and the artisans. The same issue was discussed in the GST Council. After the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy told reporters that in view of the objections of several states, it has been decided to defer the decision to impose GST at the rate of 12 per cent on textile products.

According to Reddy, in this meeting, many states had said that there is no clarity on the implementation of GST on apparel, textiles and textile products. Apart from this, there is also a lack of clarity on the rate applicable to man-made and natural yarn, apart from nylon and cotton yarn. “In such a situation, several states including Andhra Pradesh requested the council to withdraw the decision to increase the GST on textile products from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and not to implement it from January 1, 2022,” Reddy said.

Currently, man-made fiber attracts GST at the rate of 18 per cent, while yarn made from it attracts 12 per cent tax and cloth at the rate of five per cent. Reddy said that the GST Council was requested to take a decision on increasing the GST on garments after a systematic study of the impact on handloom artisans.