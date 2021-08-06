Relief and Redemption as U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team Will Play for Gold

TOKYO – On the morning of the women’s Olympic volleyball semi-final here at the Tokyo Games on Friday, three-time Olympian and center blocker Foluke Akinradewo for the US team had a premonition: the United States was going to play a game perfect.

Against Serbia that afternoon, the Americans would be efficient and clinical and each player would execute the game plan as they should – she could see it playing out in her mind. And just 20 months after Akinradewo gave birth to a son, Kayode, her side would beat Serbia to advance to the gold medal game on Sunday.

Walking to breakfast, Akinradewo shared his vision with team captain Jordan Larson also at his third Olympics. Larson, an outside hitter, said she felt the same way.