Relief for Ration Card Holders! Now here the decision to extend free ration distribution for six months, Delhi Cabinet decides to extend distribution of free ration till May next year – Relief for Ration Card Holders! Now it has been decided to extend free ration distribution here for six months.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (December 20, 2021) said that the Delhi government has decided to extend free ration distribution in the city for six months till May 31, 2022. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Kejriwal told during a digital press conference, “We have started distributing free ration after the outbreak of corona virus. The time period of this scheme has expired, so it is being extended for six months. The cabinet today decided that free ration distribution will continue till May 31 next year.”

The cabinet has decided that the time limit of the free ration scheme which was being given since the Corona period till now, has been extended for 6 months till May 31, 2022. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 20, 2021

The scheme ended on 30 November. The Delhi government distributes free ration to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013 and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Delhi has more than 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.