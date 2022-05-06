Relief to Salman Khan in the matter of dispute with journalist, court stayed till June 13! Relief to Salman Khan in the matter of dispute with journalist, court stayed till June 13!

Banned till 5th May

On April 5, the High Court had stayed the summons till May 5. Later, Dabang Khan’s bodyguard Shaikh also filed a petition challenging the summons. On Thursday, both the petitions came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamdar.

Prohibition on summons extended till June 13

The court extended till June 13 the stay on summons against both the megastar and his bodyguard. Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Salman Khan and Sheikh abused and assaulted the actor for filming him while he was cycling on a road in Mumbai.

Pandey’s complaint

Khan claimed in his petition that there were contradictions and corrections in Pandey’s complaint and that he had not said anything to Pandey at the time of the alleged incident.

tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently very busy with his film Tiger 3 and he says that he does not want to take any kind of risk regarding this film.

sometimes eid sometimes diwali

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan is in discussion about the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and actress Pooja Hegde is going to be seen with him in this film.