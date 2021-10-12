Religion angle in Aryan Khan’s arrest! Atiq ur Rehman and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh in Arnab’s show.

There was a debate on the English news channel Republic regarding Aryan Khan, in which the angle of religion was also discussed on this arrest.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is in constant trouble. The date of hearing in the sessions court on October 11 has now been changed to October 13.

That is, now Aryan’s bail plea will be heard on 13th and he will have to spend 3 more days in Arthur Road Jail.

There was a debate on the English news channel Republic regarding Aryan Khan, in which the angle of religion was also discussed on this arrest. In this show of anchor Arnab Goswami, Islamic scholar Ateeq ur Rehman and filmmaker Indresh got into a fight.

Actually, it was being discussed in the debate that why is the Muslim card being played in the Aryan case? Why is it being said that NCB has probe, so Muslims are being targeted?

On this, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh said that this issue is not of Hindu and Muslim card. This is an issue of narco terrorism, why are you not seeing the picture of it?

He said that it is very surprising and sad that you are bringing a Muslim card in the way you have a background.

He said that if you go back in history, when Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt attacked Parliament, even then some people supported them. There was a debate in JNU on this issue, titled was Afzal Guru a terrorist or a martyr?

He also said that even when Ajmal Kasab was caught red handed, some people came in his support.

Filmmaker Inderjit Lankesh said that you guys should learn from film star Sunil Dutt, when Sanjay Dutt was an accused, he asked Sanjay to come back from Malaysia and surrender. He should be appreciated as a father.

Lankesh said that if a person is caught red handed, he should be sent to a rehabilitation center and they should be counselled. You must get to the root of the problem.

He said that when Mohammad Azharuddin became the captain of India, you did not raise questions when he was accused of match-fixing. But it is very sad that now you are playing Hindu and Muslim cards.

He said that I appreciate Sameer Wankhede because he is doing his duty, but he is being targeted by playing the card of religion. This thing is sad.

Please inform that Sameer Wankhede is the Zonal Director of NCB in Mumbai and is a 2008 batch IRS officer. He has disclosed all the drug cases related to the film industry including Aryan Khan. Prior to NCB, he was with the National Investigation Agency and has also served in the Air Intelligence Unit.