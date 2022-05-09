Relinace Jio airtel vi prepaid plans under Rs 200 with free offers know price and all details

Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi are continuously launching new prepaid plans to woo more and more customers. Telecom companies are competing hard in the market by offering data, calling recharge at aggressive prices. Know all about the best prepaid plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea.

Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

Jio’s lowest price plan is Rs 119 in less than Rs 200. In Jio’s Rs 119 plan, 1.5 GB data is available every day. The validity of this plan is 14 days. Unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS are available in the plan. That is, customers can take advantage of data up to 21 GB in this plan. After the end of the data received every day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Subscribers get free apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud in this plan of Jio.

Apart from this, 1.5 GB data is available every day in Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid plan. The validity of this plan is 23 days. Customers can use unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Overall, 34.5 GB data company offers in this plan. In this plan too, after the limit of data available every day, the speed remains 64Kbps. Subscribers get access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Apart from this, Jio offers prepaid plans of Rs 179 and Rs 149 to customers using less data. Both these plans offer 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps. The validity of the plan of Rs 149 is 20 days while the validity of the plan of Rs 179 is 24 days.

AAirtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

1 GB data is available every day in Airtel’s Rs 155 prepaid plan. It offers features like unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and free Hello Tunes. Apart from this, free trial of Amazon Prime and Wink Music is available for 30 days with a validity of 24 days.

The price of Airtel prepaid plan below 200 is Rs 179. 2 GB data, 300 SMS are offered in this plan of the company. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Like the Rs 155 plan, this plan also comes with free Hello Tunes, free Wink Music and a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Airtel’s smart recharge plan costs Rs 99. In this plan, talk time of Rs 99 and 200 MB data is available. The call cost is one paisa per second.

Vi prepaid plans under Rs 200

Vodafone Idea has plans of Rs 179, 199, 155, 149 and Rs 129 for less than Rs 200. 2 GB data, unlimited calls and 300 SMS are offered in the plan of Rs 179. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Apart from this, subscription of Vi Movies and TV is also available.

Talking about the Rs 199 plan, it also offers 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and Vi Movies and TV access for 28 days. Another prepaid plan of Vi is priced at Rs 129 and in this the company offers unlimited calls. Vi subscribers get unlimited voice calls in the plan. Apart from this, 200 MB data is also given for 18 days.

The validity of the Rs 149 Vi prepaid plan is 21 days. In this plan, 1 GB data and unlimited voice calls are available. There is no outgoing SMS benefit available in this plan. Vi also has a plan of Rs 155 which offers 1 GB data, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calls. The validity of the plan is 24 days.