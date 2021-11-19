Relocation of Federal Agency Hurt Diversity, Watchdog Finds
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction, Colo, has left the agency with high vacancies because experienced staff – especially African Americans – have left government watchdogs instead. The report, released this week, said.
President Donald J. Senior officials in Trump’s inner circle have argued that the move is necessary to ensure that higher staff are closer to the federal territory that manages the agency, most of which is in the western half of the United States.
But a report from the Government Accountability Office criticized the decision, saying the agency lacked a “strategic work force plan” that could guide its decision-making. As a result, the report found, the move led many staff members to leave Colorado instead of relocating.
Out of a total staff of about 560, 134 left the Bureau of Land Management after the move was announced in 2019. Of the remaining 176 people were asked to evacuate, but 135 refused.
An earlier report by The Washington Post said that other decisions within the agency – such as changes in its organizational structure – led to additional departures and “details” or reliance on employees in other agencies. Who have been appointed to carry out the duties of the temporarily vacant post.
The report states, “Loss of headquarters staff, increased number of vacancies at headquarters, loss of experienced staff and reduced representation of staff of certain races and ethnicities. Increased vacancies and details used to fill those vacancies temporarily create confusion and inefficiency.”
Home Secretary Deb Holland announced in September that he had decided to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters.
But the representative Raul M. Grizalva, a Democrat from Arizona and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, requested a report from the Office of Government Accountability. Following the Trump administration’s decision, he asked the Accountability Office to monitor changes in the bureau’s workforce.
The report’s authors said it is difficult to assess the overall impact of the move and other changes on the 8,800-person agency because officers do not maintain comprehensive data on vacancies and other staffing issues.
The report says there has been only a slight change in the overall agency’s ethnic and racial makeup since the relocation of headquarters.
Prior to the move, about 83 percent of the bureau’s employees were white, about 8 percent were Hispanic, about 3.3 percent were black, and the rest were Native American, Asian, or other. After the change, makeup was 80 percent white, 9.5 percent Hispanic, 3.1 percent black, and a slightly larger share for other ethnic and racial groups.
But the report found that changes in the ethnic makeup of headquarters staff were more significant.
At the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management, blacks make up more than 21 percent of the workforce – perhaps reflecting the population of Washington, D.C., which is about 45 percent black, according to the 2019 census. After moving to Colorado, the ethnic makeup was different, the report said.
“By January 2021, after the resettlement was completed, the number of staff at the black or African American headquarters had halved to 12 percent of the total headquarters staff,” the report said.
The authors urge the Bureau of Land Management to monitor the vacancies in their entire workforce more closely so that they can better understand the consequences of decisions made by their leadership.
He also recommended that senior agency officials develop a strategic plan to guide future employees about future changes.
“BLM does not have complete and reliable data on vacancies and details, and therefore, does not have a complete picture of the needs of its employees,” the report concluded, citing the Bureau of Land Management. “Without such data on vacancies and details throughout the agency, BLM officials do not have the complete information to begin making decisions about filling vacancies and to help the agency achieve its goals and objectives.”
Bureau officials responded to the report by saying they intended to make the change.
“Going forward, BLM intends to establish a more standardized process for tracking vacancies and details,” Laura Daniel-Davis, Chief Deputy Assistant Secretary of Land and Mineral Management, wrote in the agency’s response.
She added that the agency “is currently in the process of developing a process for bureaucratic strategic workforce planning.”
