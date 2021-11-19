Relocation of Federal Agency Hurt Diversity, Watchdog Finds

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s decision to move the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction, Colo, has left the agency with high vacancies because experienced staff – especially African Americans – have left government watchdogs instead. The report, released this week, said.

President Donald J. Senior officials in Trump’s inner circle have argued that the move is necessary to ensure that higher staff are closer to the federal territory that manages the agency, most of which is in the western half of the United States.

But a report from the Government Accountability Office criticized the decision, saying the agency lacked a “strategic work force plan” that could guide its decision-making. As a result, the report found, the move led many staff members to leave Colorado instead of relocating.

Out of a total staff of about 560, 134 left the Bureau of Land Management after the move was announced in 2019. Of the remaining 176 people were asked to evacuate, but 135 refused.