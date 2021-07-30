Remains of Esther Dingley, Missing British Hiker, Are Found

The remains of Esther Dingley, a Briton who went missing while hiking alone in the Pyrenees eight months ago, have been found, according to an international missing persons support group.

The organization, LBT Global, announced the find in a statement Friday, adding that Ms Dingley’s identity was confirmed by DNA testing after a single bone was found near its last known location.

An investigation is still ongoing, the group said, although it did not specify which authorities were involved. The organization said there were still no signs of equipment or clothing in the immediate area where the bone was found, and search and rescue teams would continue to search the area by land. and aerial.

PGHM Luchon, the French mountain authority in the region, could not be reached immediately for comment.