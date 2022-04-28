World

Remains of missing Korean War veteran return home after 71 years

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Remains of missing Korean War veteran return home after 71 years
Written by admin
Remains of missing Korean War veteran return home after 71 years

Remains of missing Korean War veteran return home after 71 years

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The remains of 17-year-old Korean Army veteran Cpl. David B. Milano returned to the United States on Tuesday after disappearing more than 71 years ago.

Milano’s body arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, where his family was spotted meeting his casket with an honor guard made up of members of the Utah National Guard.

The Honorable Guard Army, made up of members of the Utah National Guard, conducts an honorable carry in the CPL. David B. Milan's remains at Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022.

The Honorable Guard Army, made up of members of the Utah National Guard, conducts an honorable carry in the CPL. David B. Milan’s remains at Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022.
(Eileen Kennedy / Utah National Guard Public Affairs)

Milano was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 23, 1932, and served in Korea with Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. According to the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency or DPAA, he was reported missing on December 2, 1950.

Milan was missing until it was identified on April 14, 2020, after North Korea returned 55 boxes of American military remnants to the United States following former President Trump’s summit meeting with leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

Surviving members of the Army Cpl. David B. Milano's family is waiting for the arrival of his casket at Salma Lake City International Airport.

Surviving members of the Army Cpl. David B. Milano’s family is waiting for the arrival of his casket at Salma Lake City International Airport.
(Eileen Kennedy / Utah National Guard Public Affairs)

“It was an honor to be seen,” Kevin David Jordan, Milano’s nephew, told Fox 13 during the arrival ceremony. “I was out of breath, you know, very short of breath. We all had tears in our eyes.”

READ Also  Florida police save man trapped inside burning vehicle

The Pentagon has suspended efforts to rescue the remaining troops from North Korea

“It’s a miracle, it’s an unreal thing we’ve all felt,” Jordan continued. “When we first got the news, it was set. And now, with the plane landing and the coffin coming off the plane, for me, that’s when it really hit me.”

The Honorable Guard Army, made up of members of the Utah National Guard, conducts an honorable carry in the CPL. David B. Milan's remains at Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022.

The Honorable Guard Army, made up of members of the Utah National Guard, conducts an honorable carry in the CPL. David B. Milan’s remains at Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022.
(Eileen Kennedy / Utah National Guard Public Affairs)

“I felt it. I felt it in my heart and in my soul,” he said. “We were united again.”

Jordan, who said the family eventually fell apart, explained how they decided to bring Milan’s remains to Utah, where his family had moved.

Milano will be buried next to his mother, sister and brother-in-law at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah on Friday.

#Remains #missing #Korean #War #veteran #return #home #years

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment