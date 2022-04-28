Remains of missing Korean War veteran return home after 71 years



The remains of 17-year-old Korean Army veteran Cpl. David B. Milano returned to the United States on Tuesday after disappearing more than 71 years ago.

Milano’s body arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, where his family was spotted meeting his casket with an honor guard made up of members of the Utah National Guard.

Milano was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 23, 1932, and served in Korea with Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. According to the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency or DPAA, he was reported missing on December 2, 1950.

Milan was missing until it was identified on April 14, 2020, after North Korea returned 55 boxes of American military remnants to the United States following former President Trump’s summit meeting with leader Kim Jong-un in 2018.

“It was an honor to be seen,” Kevin David Jordan, Milano’s nephew, told Fox 13 during the arrival ceremony. “I was out of breath, you know, very short of breath. We all had tears in our eyes.”

The Pentagon has suspended efforts to rescue the remaining troops from North Korea

“It’s a miracle, it’s an unreal thing we’ve all felt,” Jordan continued. “When we first got the news, it was set. And now, with the plane landing and the coffin coming off the plane, for me, that’s when it really hit me.”

“I felt it. I felt it in my heart and in my soul,” he said. “We were united again.”

Jordan, who said the family eventually fell apart, explained how they decided to bring Milan’s remains to Utah, where his family had moved.

Milano will be buried next to his mother, sister and brother-in-law at Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah on Friday.