Remains of New York teen found 13 years after going missing in South Carolina, suspect charged



NewYou may hearken to the Gadget Clock article now! The physique of a 17-year-old New York woman who went missing whereas in South Carolina for a spring break greater than a decade in the past has been found miles away from the place she was final seen, and her alleged killer has been arrested. Brittany Drexel was visiting the Myrtle Seashore resort in April 2009 when she was kidnapped, raped and murdered by Raymond Douglas, authorities stated Monday. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver instructed a information convention his physique was found Wednesday in Georgetown, about 35 miles from the place he went missing. Drexel was strolling into the lodge when he was final seen. Her boyfriend, who was in Rochester, New York, grew to become anxious when he stopped answering textual content messages. 1985 Chilly Case Homicide Thriller Solved by Unattainable Couple: Tennessee Mom and Georgia Police Civilian Employees (*13*)

Drexel’s physique was recovered after receiving ideas from authorities. Moody’s was arrested on Might 4 on fees of obstruction of justice. Investigators have decided that he raped and killed Drexel. The arrest warrant states that Drexel was killed by suffocation on the night time of his loss of life.

Weaver stated Moody has an “in depth intercourse offender historical past” however didn’t elaborate. In line with State Regulation Enforcement Division data, Moody was in the South Carolina intercourse offender registry in 1983 for forcibly sexually abusing and abducting somebody beneath the age of 14.

The sheriff, Myrtle Seashore police chief, FBI agent in cost of South Carolina and attorneys all stated little on Monday about what helped to crack the case after 13 years of wild rumors that included hiding homes for feeding the our bodies of victims of sexual abuse. Rumor hyperlinks to alligators and different missing girls.

“Right now marks the start of a brand new chapter,” stated Don, Drexel’s mom. I’ve been mourning for my lovely daughter Brittany for the final 13 years. “

Martel Seashore Police Chief Amy Prock stated she was working as an officer when Drexel went missing.

“This isn’t the ultimate chapter we have been hoping for,” Prock stated Monday. “Each police officer has a case that makes their each waking thought time and again. It was the case with lots of individuals.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.

