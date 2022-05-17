Remembering Walter Liss: Former ABC OTV president who served as WABC general manager, dies at 78

Remembering Walter Liss: Former ABC OTV president who served as WABC general supervisor, dies at 78



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Walter Liss, one of the vital important figures within the ABC Owned Tv Stations household and abc7NY historical past, handed away on Monday.

He was 78.

Liss had a decades-long profession with the ABC stations — together with WABC-TV — the place he served as general supervisor.

His work was instrumental in modernizing our stations.

Liss’ first function with the station group was in Philadelphia, his hometown, as promotions supervisor for sister station WPVI.

Liss co-wrote the lyrics to “Transfer Nearer to Your World,” that station’s iconic theme music.

He went on to turn into General Supervisor at KFSN in Fresno earlier than coming to Channel 7.

Whereas at WABC, Liss oversaw the event of “Stay with Regis and Kathie Lee,” taking the present into nationwide syndication.

In 1999, he grew to become president of the owned station group, serving in that capability for 10 years.

Liss had a ardour for native TV, and he targeted on the significance of how we operated and performed ourselves inside our group.

He believed that our dedication to group was our most vital accountability.

