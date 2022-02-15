Remington settles liability claims related to Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut



TRUMBULL, Connecticut (WABC) — Remington Arms agreed Tuesday to settle liability claims from the families of five adults and four children killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to a new court filing.

It marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held to account for a mass shooting in the United States.

“The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties,” the filing said.

Details of the settlement were expected to be announced during a news conference in Trumbull later Tuesday, more than seven years after the families sued the maker of the Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle that was used in the mass shooting.

The families argued Remington negligently entrusted to civilian consumers an assault-style rifle that is suitable for use only by military and law enforcement personnel and violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA) through the sale or wrongful marketing of the rifle.

Remington, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July of 2020, had argued all of the plaintiffs’ legal theories were barred under Connecticut law and by a federal statute, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act – known by the acronym PLCAA – which, with limited exceptions, immunizes firearms manufacturers, distributors, and dealers from civil liability for crimes committed by third parties using their weapons.

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza forced his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown and, during the course of 264 seconds, fatally shot 20 first grade children and six staff members.

He also wounded two other staff members.

The rifle Lanza used was Remington’s version of the AR-15 assault rifle, which is similar to the standard issue M16 military service rifle used by the United States Army and other nations’ armed forces, but fires only in semiautomatic mode.

According to the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, Remington unethically promoted its assault-style weapons for offensive, military style missions by publishing advertisements and distributing product catalogs that (1) promote the AR-15 as ”the uncompromising choice when you demand a rifle as mission adaptable as you are,” (2) depict soldiers moving on patrol through jungles, armed with Bushmaster rifles, (3) feature the slogan ”(w)hen you need to perform under pressure Bushmaster delivers,” superimposed over the silhouette of a soldier holding his helmet against the backdrop of an American flag, (4) tout the ”military proven performance” of firearms like the XM15-E2S, (5) promote civilian rifles as ”the ultimate combat weapons system,”(6) invoke the unparalleled destructive power of their AR-15 rifles, (7) claim that the most elite branches of the United States military, including the United States Navy SEALs, the United States Army Green Berets and Army Rangers, and other special forces, have used the AR-15, and (8) depict a close-up of an AR-15 with the following slogan: ”Forces of opposition, bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered.”

The plaintiffs are Donna L. Soto, administrator of the estate of Victoria Soto; Ian Hockley and Nicole Hockley, co-administrators of the estate of Dylan C. Hockley; David C. Wheeler, administrator of the estate of Benjamin A. Wheeler; Mary D’Avino, administrator of the estate of Rachel M. D’Avino; Mark Barden and Jacqueline Barden, coadministrators of the estate of Daniel G. Barden; William D. Sherlach, executor of the estate of Mary Joy Sherlach; Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, coadministrators of the estate of Jesse McCord Lewis; Leonard Pozner, administrator of the estate of Noah S. Pozner; and Gilles J. Rousseau, administrator of the estate of Lauren G. Rousseau.

