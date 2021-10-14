Reminiscent of the RX100, this e-bike from Raft Motors charges like a mobile battery; Raft Motors Indrajeet recalls the look of RX100 and charges like a mobile battery, Know Features and Price can give them a collision

In India, the market of electric vehicles has started expanding in the midst of skyrocketing fuel prices. Many companies are coming fast in the market, which are bringing good performance and mileage e-bikes and e-scooters in less money. One of these companies is Raft Motors, which has only one motorcycle in its current product segment and its name is Raft Indrajeet. The ex-showroom price of this bike is one lakh 77 thousand seven hundred seventy seven (1,77,777*) while it can be booked with a token amount of nine thousand nine hundred ninety nine.

Raft Indrajit comes in two colours. First- a color similar to olive green, while the second variant is black. Its battery is 60V 50Ah. The company’s website doesn’t have much information about its specifications at the moment, but looking at its looks, it can be said that it is somewhat similar to Yamaha’s “classic cult” RX 100. The round headlights are fitted with reflectors on the top of the shockers, while the seats are similar to those of the Caferesar bike.

According to the information, the e-vehicle of Raft Motors gets reverse gear, parking mode, stylish DRL lights, battery warranty of up to one lakh km, etc. Also, its portable battery can be charged anytime like a mobile phone.

If you are planning to buy an e-bike, then apart from raft motors, there are other players (companies) also offering good e-bikes. These include Revolt’s RV 400 and Revolt RV 300, which are priced at Rs 90,799 and Rs 94,999 respectively (exshow room price in Delhi), Atumobile Atum Version 1.0. In Delhi it will be available for Rs 54999 *. If you want an e-bike in a racing look, then you can also see Odessey’s electric Evokis, which costs around 1.5 lakhs. However, apart from these, there are many e-scooters in the market, which are giving a tough competition to these e-motorcycles and are expected to give more.