Remo D’Souza came to Mumbai in the affair of this Bollywood actress, did it for the first time

Choreographer Remo D’Souza had told that he had come to Mumbai for the first time to meet Pooja Bhatt. After this, he also took a silver bracelet by posing for a picture.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza is a big name of Bollywood today. He choreographed many superhit songs, apart from this he has also judged many dance reality shows. Even though Remo has been successful today, he had given a reason for his success to a Bollywood actress and he also came to Mumbai with the dream of meeting this actress.

In ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Remo D’Souza had told, ‘I really came to Mumbai in the affair of Pooja Bhatt. I am still a huge fan of Pooja Bhatt. Whenever any of his films came during school days, I used to put it in the room. We used to have a separate room and the room of mother, father and sister was separate. One day when she came to my room, she saw that there are pictures of Pooja Bhatt in the whole room. He said that you will only keep putting pictures. I asked why? He said that you will never be able to meet. I said if I showed up together?’

Remo D’Souce further explains, ‘My sister said that the day you meet Pooja Bhatt, click the photo and I will give you a silver bracelet. I also wanted a silver bracelet and I liked it too. One year passed and then I came to Mumbai. After struggling, getting work also started. The shooting of the movie ‘Auzaar’ was going on. That day Pooja Bhatt came to meet someone on the sets. I got the photo clicked, finished the song and went back, gave it to my sister and brought the bracelet. This is where the story of my struggle started.

Mumbai came because of Pooja Bhatt: Remo D’Souza thanked Pooja Bhatt and said that I came to Mumbai only because of her. I would never have come to Mumbai with such a dream if it had not been for that turning point in my life. Really, sometimes a small wish is enough to change your life. Let me tell you, Remo D’Souza has also directed many superhit films. The film ‘ABCD’ released in the year 2013 proved to be a super hit. Dharmesh, Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza himself appeared in the lead role in this film.