Remo D'souza gets 'goosebumps' recalling his last conversation with the late actor





June 14 marks the first demise anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. His premature demise left everybody shocked. The actor was reportedly discovered hanging in his condominium in Bandra. Quickly after his demise, many celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the loss. Now, choreographer-director Remo D’souza has revealed about the last conversation that he had with the late actor. Remo revealed that Sushant wished to do a dance movie with him. Additionally Learn – Prabhudheva, Farah Khan, Remo D’Souza and extra: 5 choreographers who emerged as profitable administrators

To Instances of India, Remo D’Souza revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput on the units of D+ shared that he wished to do a dance movie with him. “Sushant wished to do a dance movie. When he had come on my present, Dance+, for the promotion of considered one of his motion pictures, he had requested me to work on a dance movie with him. I want I might have. Sushant was a tremendous dancer. Proper from his first efficiency on JDJ, we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In truth, I used to be stunned he misplaced. He was such a handsome boy, who owned the stage every time he stepped on it. He was nice with each dance kind that he tried,” he stated. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4: Malaika Arora misses her gang of women Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Amrita Arora on the present – this is why!

Remo additional went on so as to add that Sushant was a mix of born dancer and skilled dancer. He stated, ” I’ve all the time believed that both you’re a born dancer or you’re a skilled dancer. Sushant was a mix of each. He was the good combine, somebody who discovered totally different kinds and carried out them with perfection.” Speaking about his last conversation with the late actor, the ABCD 2 director acknowledged, “Sushant had casually advised me, ‘Sir, you realize I’m dancer, let’s do a dance movie collectively.’ I get goosebumps once I consider that conversation.” Sushant is dearly missed by all. Additionally Learn – ROFL! Man calls Remdesivir as Remo D’Souza; Terence Lewis connects it to Dance India Dance days – watch video

