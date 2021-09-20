Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel on losing 40 kg: Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel revealed that she had decided to have bariatric surgery but lost weight due to occasional fasting

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza recently shared photos of his wife Liezel D’Souza’s transformation, which stunned fans. Lizelle D’Souza lost 105 kg once she lost weight and transformation, which she has reduced to 65 kg. Lizzie has blown everyone’s senses by losing 40kg in just 7 months.

Remo’s wife Liezel has now spoken openly about her weight loss journey and how she lost so much weight. In a conversation with our colleague Times of India, Liezel said that in 2018 she decided to change herself by losing weight and in January 2019 she started her weight loss journey with coach Prashant.



Liezel said that in January 2019, he started fasting intermittently. She said, ‘Since I was going to London to shoot‘ Street Dancer ’, I was on a diet and stopped taking carbs altogether. I followed him for 15 hours. Prashant’s wife was with Shraddha Kapoor, so she was also keeping an eye on my eating. In the first year I lost 15-20 kg.



Intermittent fasting of 18-20 hours

Liezel continued, ‘In June I focused on weight training and diet. After June, people noticed a lot of changes in me. Weight loss would be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness. Since there was a gym at home, I was working at home during the lockdown. I was eating home cooked food. In addition she was occasionally fasting and doing weight training. Rema and I had decided that we would both walk into the building compound in the evenings. Then I started fasting from time to time for 18-20 hours. I only ate once a day.



Remo gained 6 kg after falling ill

Liezel said she also followed the Keto diet. But when her husband Remo D’Souza fell ill in 2020, she gave up the Keto diet. She said, ‘Then I decided to go on a liquid diet. Eat low calorie foods. I tried everything. You can’t quit dieting for three months and then I made the same mistake. But now I know how to handle it. I think Keto is the best. My weight was 105 kg, it was reduced to 65 kg. Liezel said Remo had gained 6kg after he fell ill.



Liezel was scheduled to undergo bariatric surgery in 2018

Liezel also revealed that in 2018 she decided to have bariatric surgery to lose weight. But then he changed his mind and decided to have gastric balloon surgery. However, when the doctor said that he could gain weight again even after that surgery. Later, at the behest of a friend, Liezel changed her mind. Liezel said her goal now is to lose another 10kg by December. After that she will complete the tummy tuck. Lizelle is happy that her husband Remo D’Souza and children are accompanying her.