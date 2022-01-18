Remote Option Returning To NYC Schools As Omicron Continues To Fuel Nationwide Spike In COVID Cases – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Omicron variant continues to gasoline a spike in COVID instances in lots of locations, leaders from the White Home and native faculties are working to provide you with a response.

In New York, the 7-day common for instances and folks being admitted to the hospital are declining. However greater than 150 folks died yesterday within the state, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Monday.

Shattering all different an infection information, for the primary time, the variety of COVID instances has soared past 800,000 a day nationwide.

Regardless of information that Omicron could have peaked right here, White Home well being officers mentioned the combat is much from over.

“We shouldn’t count on a nationwide peak within the coming days. The subsequent few weeks will probably be powerful,” mentioned U.S. Surgeon Normal Dr. Vivek Murthy.

President Biden’s dealing with of the pandemic has not been good for a way the general public sees him. A brand new CBS Information ballot confirmed Biden’s ranking on dealing with COVID is the bottom since he took workplace. Simply 36% mentioned it’s going nicely.

“I believe it lies in plenty of locations. I believe plenty of the confusion emanates from CDC and the combined steerage they’ve issued,” mentioned former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

Wednesday, the White Home is meant to launch its web site to ship free house COVID checks to Individuals.

In the meantime, extra testing websites are popping up in New York Metropolis. Impressed by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, town is partnering with 30 homes of worship to carry three testing and vaccination “days of motion.”

There’s additionally a brand new college attendance coverage as children head again after the lengthy weekend. It seems the distant choice is coming again.

College students who don’t present as much as the classroom, even when they’re not sick or in quarantine, received’t be marked absent so long as they meet with their lecturers on-line and get class supplies over the pc.

The brand new coverage comes after growing stress on the Division of Training to permit a distant choice for youths, in addition to sinking attendance charges after the beginning of the brand new yr.

Attendance was simply 67% again on Jan. 3.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.