Removed Yogi, threw out Rajnath Singh… Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi like this

Rahul Gandhi, who reached his first parliamentary constituency Amethi, launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. Rahul said that everyone saw him in Kashi taking a bath in the Ganges. Also saw how Yogi removed Adityanath and threw out Rajnath Singh. He said that when Narendra ji was young, he had fought with a crocodile. Then laughing he said that seeing him hitting his hands in the water, I felt that he does not know how to swim.

Rahul said that Modi ji will sometimes take a bath in the Ganges, sometimes go to Kedarnath. But today in Ladakh, the Chinese army is sitting inside India and the Chinese army snatched a thousand kilometers, land as big as Delhi from India and made it its own. The Prime Minister neither said nor did anything about this. In a meeting, when he was asked whether China had taken India’s land, he said that no one has taken any land. After a while the Defense Ministry says that China has taken our land. No one can hide the truth.

Holding the Prime Minister responsible for inflation and unemployment in the country, the Congress leader said that Hindus follow the path of truth while Hindutvavadis can go to any extent to snatch power. Rahul Gandhi, who is on a one-day tour with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in his former parliamentary constituency Amethi, said before starting the padyatra that the Congress leader said that the fight in India today is between Hindu and Hindutvawadi.

#WATCH , For the first time I saw just one person taking bath in Ganga, removed Yogi Ji, sidelined Rajnath Singh….Remember when Narendra ji was young he fought with a crocodile, I thought he didn’t know swimming…struggling with his hands…: Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Amethi pic.twitter.com/Cmw4te4RX5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021

Rahul Gandhi’s activism in the region had diminished after he lost from Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to Smriti Irani, but in view of the Uttar Pradesh elections, he came here again on Saturday and went on a padyatra. During this, he said that a few days ago Priyanka came to me and said that she has to go to Lucknow and have a meeting. I told my sister that I want to talk to my family at home before going to Lucknow. Thank you all from the heart for coming to listen to me.

Rahul said that I joined politics in 2004 and fought the first election from here. You taught me a lot. I learned to work with you, you showed me the way. The former president of Congress said that today’s condition is visible to you. The two biggest questions in front of the country are unemployment and inflation, but neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister answers these questions. The Congress leader said that the Prime Minister is not giving answers to the public on employment and inflation, so I thought why not give the answer.