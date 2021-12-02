Renault flying AIR4 car fly in the sky top speed is 93 6 km know all its features

Renault has given a 22 thousand mAh lithium polymer battery in this flying electric car. Which gives this car a top speed of 93.6 kmph.

French automobile company Renault may soon launch a flying car flying in the sky. The company recently introduced the concept version of the flying machine Air-4 on the 60th anniversary of the Renault Quatrel. According to the company, Air-4 is a symbol of freedom. It is produced jointly by The Arsenal Company and Renault. Which will give relief to the people in the increasing traffic in future.

How will the concept flying car be? , The Flying Machine AIR4 is made entirely of carbon fiber. Its design has been kept similar to the classic car Renault-4L car. Renault said the flying machine’s residency has been completely upgraded to incorporate new concepts such as thrust or lift. Instead of wheels, two-blade propellers have been given in each corner. According to Renault Key, the chassis of the vehicle is located in the middle of the rota frame. The driver can lift the Renault 4 Shell to access the seat in the vehicle and steer it.

Features of AIR4 Flying Car? Renault has given a 22 thousand mAh lithium polymer battery in this flying electric car. Which gives this car a top speed of 93.6 kmph. At the same time, the AIR4 flying car can lift a maximum weight of 380 kg. Also, the company plans to launch this flying car in the US next year.

The classic car Renault Quatrel has completed 60 years. Let us tell you that it was constructed between 1961 and 1992. The car was presented by the brand as a simple, efficient and versatile vehicle. Pierre Dreyfus, the former head of the Renault Group, named it a blue jeans car.

On the other hand, LuftCar is preparing to start production of its first flying car in Florida, USA from 2023. LuftCar can offer six propellers in its first Flyk car. Which can give this flying car a speed of 220 mph (350 kmph). This car will be a savior in flying up to an altitude of 4 thousand feet. If we talk about its range, then this car can travel up to 150 miles (240 km) in one go. Apart from this, these flying cars will be able to run smoothly on the roads along with the sky.