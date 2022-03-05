Auto

Renault is offering a discount of up to 80 thousand on this hatchback, price less than Rs 5 lakh, read details

14 hours ago
Read today in Car Discount Offer the full details of the bumper discount available on this hatchback coming in less than Rs 5 lakh.

If you are also thinking of buying a new car that too with a good offer, then here you can know the complete details of bumper discounts available on a popular car in the hatchback segment.

Carmaker Renault is offering this discount offer on its popular and best selling hatchback Renault Kwid. In the offer issued on Renault Kwid, the company is offering a bumper discount of up to Rs 80 thousand on the purchase of this car.

In this bumper discount available on Renault Kwid, cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, corporate benefit of up to Rs 10 thousand is being given.

Apart from this full discount, the company is also offering an additional benefit of Rs 10,000 and loyalty benefit of Rs 37,000 under its scrappage program.

The period of this discount offer on Renault Kwid has been fixed by the company on 31 March 2022, but seeing the feedback of the customers, the company can extend it even further.

If you want to buy this Renault Kwid with this discount, then after this offer know the complete details from its engine to features.

In Renault Kwid, the company has given a 999 cc engine, with which the option of two variants has been given. The first engine in this is a 0.8 liter petrol engine that generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The second engine is a 1-litre petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of peak torque, and the engine is mated to a manual as well as 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features, the company has given features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, manual AC, reversing camera with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in this car.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like dual airbags on the front seat, seat belt alert, load limiter, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been given.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Renault Kwid gives a mileage of 22.3 kilometers per liter, the starting price of Renault Kwid is Rs 4.24 lakh, which becomes Rs 5.70 lakh on going to the top variant.


