Renault is offering bumper discounts on these 3 cars with premium features in a low budget, read full details

If you want to buy a new car that too with a discount, then know here the complete details of the discount offer available on selected Renault cars.

All the automakers in the country have started offering discounts and other attractive offers on select cars to increase the sales of their cars before the new year.

In which a new name has been added after Maruti, Hyundai, Honda, which is offering bumper discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on its selected cars.

The period of this discount being given by Renault is till 31 December 2021 but it can be extended further considering the customer feedback.

If you also want to buy a new car for yourself, then know here how much discount is being available on which Renault car.

Renault Duster: Renault Duster is a popular SUV of its company, on which the company is giving a discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

In this discount available on Renault Duster, a cash discount of Rs 50,000 is being given along with an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30 thousand, apart from this, Renault will give special loyalty benefits to its existing customers. Which is also giving up to 10 thousand rupees.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is a popular car in the MPV segment, which is liked due to its design and affordable price.

The company is giving different discounts on the 2020 model and 2021 model of this car, in which if you want to buy the 2020 model, then the company will give a discount of up to 60 thousand rupees.

This discount includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

If you buy the 2021 model of Renault Triber, then a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees is being given by the company on this model.

In this discount, a cash discount of 10 thousand rupees will be given, along with an exchange bonus of up to 20 thousand rupees and a corporate discount of up to 10 thousand rupees, apart from this, the company will give it to its existing customers for 10 thousand rupees on the purchase of the car. A special loyalty bonus of up to Rs.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is a popular hatchback of its company which is liked for its design and low price.

Renault is giving a discount of up to Rs 35,000 on this car, in which a cash discount of Rs 10 thousand is being given, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 with cash discount and a corporate discount of Rs 10 thousand is also being given. For existing customers, loyalty bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also being given on this car.