Renault is offering bumper discounts on these four cars coming with premium features in a low budget, know full details

If you are planning to buy a Renault car, then know with it the details of bumper discounts available on four selected cars of the company.

On the ongoing festive season in the country, auto sector automakers have started attractive discounts and finance offers on their vehicles to increase their sales, in which Renault’s name has been added after Hyundai and Maruti.

Keeping in mind the festive season, Renault is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh on select cars. The discounts issued by the company are being given on models like Renault Kwid, Triber, Chiger and Duster.

Apart from cash discount, Renault is offering exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate discount and other special benefits with this discount.

This discount offer issued by Renault is valid till 30 November but it can be extended further considering the customer feedback. If you also want to take Renault’s car, then know here how much discount the company is giving on which variant of the car.

Renault Duster: Renault Duster is the flagship SUV of its company, on which the company is giving the highest discount. A cash discount of Rs 50,000 is being given on this SUV.

With this discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 will also be given, which adds up to Rs 1.30 lakh. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 9.86 lakh, which goes to Rs 14.25 lakh on the top model.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is the best selling MPV of its company, which is liked due to its low price and features, the company is giving a cash discount of up to 25 thousand rupees on this 7 seater car.

Apart from this cash discount, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. On adding these three, this discount becomes 60 thousand rupees. The starting price of this 7 seater car is Rs 5.50 lakh which goes up to Rs 8.02 lakh in the top model.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is the company’s lowest priced stylish hatchback on which the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Along with this cash discount, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 is also being given. Adding the discount available on these cars, it becomes Rs 35 thousand. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.06 lakh which goes up to Rs 5.59 lakh in the top model.

Renault Kiger: Renault Chiger is the best selling sub-compact SUV of its company which is liked for its design and features.

The company is offering a special loyalty benefit of up to Rs 10,000 on this SUV, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The starting price of this car car is Rs 5.64 lakh, which becomes Rs 10.49 lakh on going to the top model.