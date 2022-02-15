Auto

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite and Honda Jazz know the score in the Global NCAP crash rating

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite and Honda Jazz know the score in the Global NCAP crash rating
GNCAP includes Reynolds Keeger, Nissan Magnite, Honda Jazz and fourth generation Honda City sedan. Global NCAP recently made public the results of this crash test.

As part of the SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP has crash tested four indigenously manufactured Made in India cars. The GNCAP included Reynold Keeger, Nissan Magnite, Honda Jazz and the fourth generation Honda City sedan in this range. Global NCAP recently made the results of this crash test public and all the cars involved have got 4 stars in the adult occupant safety rating. Which is a good thing. If you are also thinking of buying a car soon, then you must know that which car is the safest among them.

Honda Jazz – Honda Jazz has got 4 stars for adult occupant safety in the Global NCAP Car Crash Rating. At the same time, this car has got 3 stars in child occupant safety. In the car crash test, Honda Jazz scored 13.89 out of 17 in adult occupant safety. In child occupant safety, 31.54 points were scored out of total 49 points.

Nissan Magnite – The Nissan Magnite SUV has also achieved 4 stars in the Global NCAP Car Crash for Adult Occupant Safety. At the same time, this SUV has got 2 stars in child occupant safety. Talking about the points of car crash rating of Nissan Magnite, this SUV got 11.85 points out of 17 in Aldt Occupant Safety and 24.88 out of 49 in Child Occupant Safety.

Renault Kiger – Renault’s most popular SUV Kiger has also achieved 4 stars in adult occupant in the Global NCAP Car Crash Rating. At the same time, this SUV has got 2 stars in child occupant safety. Coming to the score of the Global NCAP Car Crash Rating, this SUV has got 12.34 out of 17 points in Adult Occupant. At the same time, this SUV has got 21.05 points out of 49 in the child occupant.

Honda City – Honda’s fourth generation Honda City also participated in the Global NCAP car crash test. In which this sedan car has got 4 stars in adult occupant and 4 stars in child occupant. If we talk about the car crash rating score, then 12.03 out of 17 in adult occupant safety and 38.27 out of 49 in child occupant safety.


