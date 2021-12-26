Renault Kwid is available here at half price, will get 22 kmpl mileage with guaranteed warranty

Want to buy Renault Kwid with attractive design and premium features at a low price, then read the full details of the offer mentioned here.

The car sector of the country has a wide range of low budget, long mileage cars with prices starting at Rs. 3.15 lakhs.

If you also want to buy a car but within a low budget, then here we are telling you the complete details of the offers available on Renault Kwid.

If you buy Renault Kwid from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh, but through this offer you can take this Renault Kwid car home in a budget of just Rs 2 lakh.

Today’s offer is given on the car sector information website CARDEKHO where this car has been posted in the used car section and the price has been kept at Rs 1,95,000.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is January 2016 and it has run 55,596 kms so far, this Renault Kwid is owned first and it is registered with HR 26 RTO office in Haryana.

On the purchase of this car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan and seven-day money back guarantee plan, besides six months of Pan India roadside assistance and free RC transfer facility.

Also, the company is also providing loan facility for people whose budget is very less and they want to buy this car on loan.

If you want to buy this car, then after getting the offer on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of Renault Kwid, it has been given in 999 cc engine which is 0.8 liters capacity, this engine generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, coupled with 5 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, reverse parking camera, manual AC and two airbags on the front seat.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.