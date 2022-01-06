Renault Kwid will be available here in a budget of 2 lakhs on zero down payment, if you do not like it, return it to the company

If you like Renault KWID, then know here the details of this company’s offer in which you can buy this car with a very affordable price, read full details.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is full of low-budget cars claiming to have long mileage but there are some cars in it which are liked for their design and features.

In which today we are talking about Renault Kwid which is counted among the best selling cars of its company due to its attractive design and features.

If you buy this Renault Kwid from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.24 lakh to Rs 5.70 lakh. But if you have a tight budget, don’t worry and read here the full details of the offer to take this car home at half price.

Today’s offer on Renault Kwid is given by second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has posted it on their site and priced it at just Rs 2,58,899.

According to the information given about this car on the website, the model of this car is November 2016 and it has run 45,501 km so far.

The ownership of this Renault Kwid is first and its registration is registered at DL 8C RTO office in Delhi. On purchasing this car, the company is offering a six-month warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this car and you do not like it or find any defect in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning this car, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question or any deduction. Apart from this, the company is also providing loan facility to the people whose budget is very less and they want to buy this car on loan.

In which you can take this car home with zero down payment loan and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 6,023 every month. Apart from this, the company is giving free shipping of Rs 5000 and free RC transfer and third party insurance as well.