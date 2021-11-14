Renault Kwid will be available here on zero down payment for half the price, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you want to buy a good car in a low budget, then read here the details of that offer on Renault KWID, you can get this car for half the price.

In the hatchback segment of the car sector, many cars are known for long mileage and low cost, but some cars are also liked for their stylish design.

In which we are talking about Renault Kwid, which is a stylish car with mileage of its company, which you will have to spend from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.59 lakh if ​​you buy it from the showroom.

But if you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy this car with many benefits at half the price.

Today’s offer on this car is given by second hand car buying website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at just Rs 2,45,699.

According to the details given on the website about this car, the model of this car is October 2016 and its ownership is first, this Renault Kwid has run 42,466 km so far and its registration is registered with HR-29 RTO office in Haryana .

On buying this car, the company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions.

Apart from this, if you want to take this car on loan, then the company is also providing this facility. In which you can take this car home on zero down payment, after knowing the offers on Renault Kwid, now you know the full details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the features of Renault Kwid, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like keyless entry, reverse parking camera, manual AC, airbags on the driver’s seat, EBD and ABS have been provided in the car. Talking about the engine and power of the car, it has a 999 cc engine with the option of two trims. Get.

Talking about the engine before this, it is a 0.8 liter petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a manual gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of Renault Kwid, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl.