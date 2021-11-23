Renault KWID will be available with loan facility at half price, company will give guarantee and warranty plan

If you are also a fan of Renault KWID, then know here about this offer where you can get this car at half price with convenient loan.

There is a long range of low budget cars in the hatchback segment of the car sector, which are preferred for their mileage and features, in which today we are talking about the Renault Kwid which is a stylish and affordable car. Is.

If you buy it from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.66 lakh, but through the offer mentioned here, you can buy this car at just 2.78 lakh i.e. half price.

Today’s offer on this car has come from the sector information website CARDEKHO where it is listed for sale in its used car section and the price has been kept at Rs 2,78,500.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is October 2017 and its ownership is first, this car has run 51,501 km so far and its registration is registered in HR-51 RTO of Haryana.

On the purchase of this car, the company is giving six months warranty and 7 days money back guarantee with certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is also giving the benefit of free RC transfer with 6 months pan India road side assistance on the purchase of Co. .

If you want to buy this car then it can be booked for a token amount of Rs 5100. Also, for those who want to buy this car on loan, the company is also providing this facility in which the monthly EMI of this car starts from Rs 5,640.

After knowing the offers available on this car, now you also know the complete details of its features, specification and mileage. Renault Kwid is a stylish hatchback coming in low budget, whose company has launched four variants in the market.

The car has the option of two engines, in which the first engine is 799 cc and the second engine is 999 cc. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as features like keyless entry, manual AC, reverse parking sensor with camera, and 12-volt charger on the rear seat. Regarding the mileage of Kwid, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl.