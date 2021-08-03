Renault Triber vs Datsun GO Plus which is best 7 seater car with more features in less price

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for 7 seater cars in the country, there is a huge range of these cars in the market today. If you also want to buy this car for a big family, then you can know here. Complete details of two 7 seater cars in the country which come in very low price.

In which we have selected Datsun GO Plus and Renault Triber cars for comparison. In this we will tell every little and big information related to the price, features, specification and mileage of these two. So that you can choose the right option for your family.

Datsun GO Plus: Datsun GO Plus is currently the cheapest 7 seater car. The company has launched it in five variants. The company has given an engine of 1198 cc in this car. This engine is 1.2 liter and three cylinder.

Which can generate 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque. The company has given a 5-speed manual gearbox with this engine. With which the option of CVT gearbox has also been given.

(read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android. Along with this, features like Daytime Running LED Light, EBD, ABS, Dual Airbags, Rear Parking Sensor have been provided in the car. The starting price of this car is Rs 4.25 lakh, which goes to the top model Rs 6.99 lakh.

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is the company’s cheapest 7 seater car, which has been launched in four variants. This car has a 999 cc engine which is 1.0 liter and three cylinder. This engine can generate power of 72 PS and torque of 96 Nm. The option of 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT gearbox has been kept with this engine.

Features like touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, EBD rear parking sensors have been provided in the car. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20 kilometers per liter. The starting price of the car is Rs 5.50 lakh which goes up to Rs 7.95 lakh in the top model.





