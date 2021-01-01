Renewed laptops india affordable gaming laptop 8gb ram HP Dell Lenovo on amazon in below half rate – Old laptops are available with 8GB RAM on Amazon, know their price

Renewed laptops india: After the knocking of corona infection, whether it is schools and colleges or some offices, now the importance of laptops has increased everywhere. School and college students do not have to do a lot of work in laptops, but some students concentrate on extra work like editing, photo editing and gaming etc. In such a situation, users need more RAM and more storage, whose speed is high, while their cost is also high. Today we are going to tell you about Renewed Laptops, which are available on Amazon and there may be some scratches on them.

Renewed Lenovo ThinkPad Intel 4th Gen Core i5

This Lenovo laptop is available in Renewed Condition ie Refurbished Condition, which are not brand new laptops. This laptop has a 12.5-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. It works on Windows OS. It has 8 GB DDR3 RAM and 2 TB storage. This laptop works on Intel 4th Gen Core i5 processor. This laptop is available on Amazon for Rs 38,990, while on Amazon itself the old price is shown above Rs 1 lakh, which we do not confirm. EMI option has been given on this. According to the information given on Amazon, there may be some scratches on it and 6 months warranty is being given by the seller.

Renewed HP Intel 5th Gen Core i5 5675C

This HP laptop also comes in refurbished condition. It has 8 GB RAM and up to 500 GB of storage. This laptop has a 12.5-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. This laptop works on Windows 10 Pro. It comes in black color and weighs 3 kg. In refurbished condition, this laptop can be purchased for Rs 36,990, while the old price has shown Rs 65,999 on Amazon itself. There may be some scratches on it

Renewed Dell LATITUDE E5470

This Dell laptop comes in Renewed Condition, in which Core i5 6th generation processor has been given. This laptop has been given 8 GB RAM, which can be upgraded up to 32 GB. It has 500 GB HDD storage. It works on Windows 10 Pro. It has a 4 GB Intel HD Graphics card. Also, Backlit Keyboard has been given in it. Its price on Amazon is Rs 42999. The option of installments has also been given on this. There may be some scratches on it.

Renewed Lenovo Ideapad Gaming

If you are looking at gaming laptops in the segment of old laptops, then this can become a good option. Its name is Lenovo Ideapad Gaming, which works on ntel 10th Gen Core i7 processor. For gaming, it has a large display of 15.6-inch display, which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD storage. Also it comes with /NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. There may be some scratches on it.

Tip: Before buying any Renewed or Refurbished laptop, read the information given about it in detail. Not only this, check carefully the terms of the warranty you get. However, Cashify sells the smartphone only after testing it at a testing stage and it is a separate website from OLX. However, to know more about this phone, you can also visit the website’s customer care and email id by email. This phone comes in REFURBOISHED GOOD condition, the information of which has been given by the company in the description. It can hold up to five scratches.







