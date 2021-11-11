renewing vehicle insurance know these 5 points otherwise make big loss later

Due to low premiums, vehicle owners get insurance only at low insurance declaration value. Which you know when you need it.

People often make a lot of mistakes while renewing motor vehicle insurance. Whereas during this time the motor vehicle owner has a great opportunity to upgrade his policy. In which your own safety and the safety of the vehicle. But even then, due to low premium and avoidance of paperwork, vehicle owners miss out on the better option. There are many such reasons which we are going to tell you. Which should be kept in mind while renewing insurance. So that you are less likely to suffer loss while taking insurance.

Keep in mind the insurance declaration value – While renewing a motor vehicle policy, compare the insurance declaration value of your vehicle with different companies. Let us tell you that the insurance declaration value is done by looking at the model and condition of the vehicle. But sometimes due to low premium, vehicle owners get insured only at low insurance declaration value. Which you get to know when you need it.

Take advantage of no claim bonus If you have not taken any claim in the previous policy. So you become entitled to No Claim Bonus. Similarly, if you do not file a claim for 5 years, then you will get a rebate of up to 50% in premium (OD). For example, suppose the premium of your vehicle is Rs.1000. So there will be 20 per cent TP premium which is Rs 200. Which simply means, your OD premium is Rs 800. In which you have to pay only 400 rupees. But many times people are not able to take advantage of it due to lack of information.

Add-on Feature – While taking motor vehicle insurance, you can completely insure your vehicle by spending a small amount. In which you get comprehensive coverage for the vehicle. In the add-on features you can add Engine Protection Cover, Zero Depreciation Cover, No Claim Bonus Protection Cover, Return to Invoice cover value and multiply your Motor Insurance by manifold.

Voluntary deduction – You can also take advantage of voluntary deduction while renewing vehicle insurance. But for this your vehicle should be at least 5 years old. This deduction reduces the amount of premium along with the declaration value of your vehicle.

Insurance Portability – In this facility, you can switch your motor vehicle insurance to another insurance company. Often this facility is availed only when another insurance company offers better service, better claims, lower premiums and better coverage.