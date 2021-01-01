Renovation of Jallianwala Bagh: During the ongoing controversy over Jallianwala Bagh monument, a senior government official has said a number of important things, saying that expert approval was sought before the renovation: work after approval

There is currently a lot of controversy over the Jallianwala Bagh monument. Opponents say the conservation and renovation work done at the monument is tampering with history, alleging that the place is highly sacred and revered as a place of martyrdom in the freedom struggle, under the guise of renovation. Attempts are being made to make it, which is an insult to the martyrs. However, amidst all these controversies, a top government source said that the renovation and conservation of Jallianwala Bagh has been done in every way keeping in view the dignity and respect of that heritage. The old and original heritage has not been destroyed anywhere in this whole process. The new monument at Jallianwala Bagh was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been argued that the garden has been renovated several times. The entire work of renovation and restoration of the monument was done by the Ministry of Culture. An advisory committee was set up to oversee the project. In addition to the Ministry of Culture, officials from the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Archeology and the state-owned construction company NBCC were also present. A tender of Rs 20 crore was issued for the project.



According to sources, the draft of the renovation project was approved by experts and historians. After the renovation, four galleries were created here, showing the history related to Punjab, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, information related to revolutionaries like Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh inspired by this incident and original literature related to this incident will be displayed. In addition, there are plans to display items related to those killed in the massacre, such as hats, safas, shoes and personal belongings in the family. Its purpose is to clean and paint monuments that have become thinner over time.

13 April 1919 and 28 August 2021 … Much has changed, much will change

According to a source close to the ministry, the bullet marks, which have become extremely light over time, have been highlighted. Similarly, glasses have been installed around the well to prevent contamination. Also garbage and dirt fountains have been repaired. In addition, some landscaping has been done in the garden. In the light and show argument, it is argued that the old system of light and sound did not work, so a new one was installed.