Rensselaer restaurant picked as ‘Top Burger’ finalist

11 seconds ago
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local restaurant is among four finalists vying for the title of Best Burger in New York State. Representatives from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer will travel to Syracuse in May for the final face off.

The competition is put on by the New York Beef Council.

“There are some decent heavyweights there,” Illusive owner and chef Joseph Ventrice said. “I feel great. I am very happy to make it this far. I feel honored to get this far, so I am very happy we made it to this point here.”

Illusive’s “Empire Smash Burger” was nominated by customers prior to being selected as a finalist.

