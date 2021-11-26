Reopening of schools in Haryana: Schools in Haryana will start operating at full capacity from December 1, find out the details here

School reopening news: The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools in the state from December 1. All public and private schools in the state have been reopened at full capacity. All schools will abide by the Covid-19 protocol implemented by the state and central government. Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar tweeted, “From December 1, public and private schools in all the states will start operating at full capacity. Adherence to the Covid Protocol will continue as before. The government will take immediate action in case the problem of Kovid’s future arises again.



Meanwhile, schools in Gurugram will resume from today. Schools in Gurugram were directed to remain closed till November 17 due to air pollution. The state government on November 14 announced closure of schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar.

The Haryana government will provide free pills to these students

The Haryana government on Tuesday made a big announcement for 11th and 12th class students. The state government will provide free study tablets to 11th and 12th class students. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that the government has decided to procure 5 lakh tablets, which will be distributed to 11th and 12th standard students in the forthcoming academic session. He said the total cost of the tablet would be Rs 560 crore.

Schools in Delhi will start from this date

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, from November 29. Schools and colleges in Delhi are currently closed for 10 days due to air pollution. “Delhi’s air quality is improving now. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will reopen from Monday,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters here on Wednesday afternoon.