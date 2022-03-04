Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick heads to Ukraine border: ‘I will go as far as … they will allow me to go’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A bipartisan congressional delegation is heading to Poland on Friday to see what is needed to get as close as possible to the Russia-Ukraine war and help the people of Ukraine.

The delegation called on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to condemn the brutal war launched by Russia on a united front comprising Democrats and Republicans and to stand in support of the Ukrainian people.

The trip is particularly significant for correspondent Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Who lived in Ukraine when he was an FBI agent. He has worked with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the government on counter-corruption, cyber security and counter-intelligence efforts to deal with Russia.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s my personal. They’re my friends there,” Fitzpatrick told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview.

“The Ukrainians are showing the world why they should have been in the EU long ago (and) why they should have been in NATO long ago,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The world is now seeing the courage of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.”

Lawmakers want to make sure that the military equipment provided by the United States and its allies is effectively manufactured by Ukraine and that humanitarian needs are assessed – such as food, water and energy resources. Ukrainian refugees are heading to Poland to escape the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will need help.

McCall travels to Poland-Ukraine border to stand by refugees against Putin’s evil

Lawmakers will also investigate possible war crimes committed by Putin, Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s beyond war. It’s terrorism,” Fitzpatrick said, referring to Russia’s attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. “Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. Everyone knows that.”

The delegation plans to stay in the region until Monday, and Fitzpatrick hopes he can cross into Ukraine.

US must stand with Ukraine for ‘long-term’ war with Russia: Krishnamurthy

“As far as I can go in that area, they will let me go,” Fitzpatrick, the trip coordinator, said of the military escorts.

“I will go to Kiev if they allow me,” he said.

The tour is expected to include Republican Rep. Michael McCall of Texas and Miss Wagner of Missouri and Democratic Representative Gregory Mix of New York, David Cecilin of Rhode Island and Gary Connolly of Virginia.

McCall said in an exclusive statement from Gadget Clock Digital that he wanted to take a direct look at the “humanitarian catastrophe” caused by Putin’s unprovoked and deadly attack on Ukraine.

“I want to tell the Ukrainian refugees that the American people stand by them against Putin’s evil,” McCall said. “I urge this administration to send more lethal aid to the brave Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom.”

McCall and other Republicans are frustrated that the U.S. response seems too slow on everything from sanctions to the suspension of Russian oil imports.

“America needs to lead a free world,” Fitzpatrick said. “We cannot be in a situation where Canada is the first to block Russian oil imports and then we follow it. We cannot be in a situation where the United Kingdom and the EU are the first to personally approve of Vladimir Putin, and then we follow suit.

“We have to be leaders here.”