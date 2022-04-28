Rep. Dan Crenshaw spars with HHS Secretary Becerra over Title 42: ‘you have to be consistent’



Republic of Dan Cranesch, R-Texas, took on the role of Human and Health Services Secretary Javier Besser in advocating for continued COVID-19 policies while advocating for the end of Title 42 on Wednesday.

The exchange took place during Bessera’s appearance before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health.

Cranshaw questioned why Bessera supported COVID policies, such as the need for masks on planes and in childcare centers, but was still in favor of lifting Title 42. The Trump-era policy was implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic to expedite the return of migrants to the border. It is set to expire in the net month and the Biden administration expects an increase in illegal immigration.

“You have to be consistent,” Cranesch told Bessera. “You either believe that title 42 is still a necessary thing because of Covid or you don’t.”

Bessera said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations have evolved in a variety of situations.

Cranes asked Bessera why there was no concern that there was no reason to raise the Wave Title 42 at the border. Basera noted that Covid is still killing more than 300 people and admitting 1,000 more to the hospital every day in the United States.

“So, that’s a problem. Then why not put Title 42 at the border?” Cranash asked. “Why isn’t expulsion allowed?”

Bessara made a distinction between his office’s declared public health emergency and Title 42, noting that it was “rarely” used.

“The CDC is using information and science to run what it does,” Besra said. “Cruise ships are separate from the school, which is separate from the border. And this is not a cookie-cutter method, the use of our healthcare authorities. Title 42 is not like an emergency declaration.”

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a two-week stay in preparation for the end of Title 42, raising some doubts about the Biden administration’s plans to lift the ban on May 23.

For now, the decision is a temporary setback for the administration. But the judge has created a position that is highly sympathetic to Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued for the so-called Title 42 authority preservation.

“(States) have established a significant threat of immediate and irreversible injury as a result of the initial implementation of Title 42, including the irreparable cost of healthcare, law enforcement, detention, education and other services for immigrants,” wrote U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhais. Lafayette, Louisiana.

Summers, appointed by former President Donald Trump, said states could succeed by arguing that the administration had failed to comply with federal procedures when it announced on April 1 that it was ending Title 42 authorities.

The judge set May 13 as the date for a critical hearing in Lafayette to hear arguments 10 days later on whether to block Title 42 as planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.