Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D., rips student who implied she harmed patient who mocked her over gender pronouns



Republican North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy, a medical doctor, rips off a North Carolina medical student who is seen boasting of deliberately harming one of his patients.

The student, Kichel del Rosario, attends Wake Forest Medical School in North Carolina. He tweeted late March that he had “missed” a patient’s vein during a blood draw after mocking a “he / she” pin identifying his gender pronoun.

Ethics professor scolds medical student for holding a patient to ridicule her pronoun pin

Dale Rosario tweeted: “I had a patient who was drawing blood when I saw my pronoun pin and laughing out loud to the staff ‘he / she? Of course it is! Any other pronouns?’ I missed his veins so he had to get stuck twice. “

Both the student and the university have faced widespread criticism for the incident, and Del Rosario now claims he missed the patient’s veins because of “experience.” He deleted the tweet.

Murphy suggested that Dale Rosario would need much thicker skin if he wanted to be a doctor.

“I’ve been on medicine for 30 years,” Murphy said in an interview. “I have been confronted with patients who have insulted me; I have even been spit on. [Doctors] A high value is kept. We swear to take care of people regardless of their condition or humiliation. “

Wake Forest University responded to the incident by placing Del Rosario on “leave of absence” and apologizing to him. Officials at both the university and Wake Forest Baptist Hospital have ignored multiple requests to clarify how long the suspension will last.

Murphy said he was taken aback and hoped that Del Rosario would take remedial ethics training after the controversy. When asked if Del Rosario had to face any additional punishment beyond his suspension, hospital spokeswoman Paula Faria made no mention of it.

The university said any student’s activities needed to be documented while treating the patient, and that administrators did not find any errors when consulting with documents related to del Rosario.

Faria did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

Gadget Clock host Tucker Carlson highlighted the controversy Tuesday night, arguing that the situation is a clear example of political bias.

“If Kichel del Rosario had stabbed a patient because he was identified as ‘trans’, he would have been expelled immediately.” He said. “But Cichel del Rosario has the right politics. He is a left-wing activist, like the administrators of Wake Forest and the doctors protecting him.”