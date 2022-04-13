Rep. Henry Cuellar not a target of DOJ investigation that saw his home and office raided, attorney says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Rep. Henry Queller, D-Texas, has been told he is not the target of an ongoing judicial investigation that led to a raid on his Laredo home and office in January, his attorney said this week.

“Over the past few weeks, the judiciary, in one of my conversations with prosecutors, has told me that Congressman Queller is not the target of this investigation,” Queller’s attorney Joshua Berman told Gadget Clock Digital.

The FBI and the Justice Department have declined to comment on the case.

Queller, a nine-term congressman, will face a runoff election next month in the 26th Congressional District of Texas, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to San Antonio.

The judiciary has been tightened its grip on the investigation, but ABC News reports that a federal grand jury has submitted records from multiple US businesses and organizations linked to Azerbaijan as part of the investigation.

FBI agents were seen outside the home of the Democratic representative. Henry Queller

According to a federal release, Queller and his wife traveled to Azerbaijan in 2013 and his office announced in 2015 a partnership between Texas A&M International University and the Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan, a Houston-based nonprofit.

The congressman denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.

“Congressman Queller has made it clear that he did nothing wrong and that he has always wanted to fully cooperate with the judicial investigation, which he has done since day one and will continue to do so,” Berman, his attorney, said this week.

“He has and always has had deep respect for the judiciary and the FBI, and he continues to cooperate fully.”

Queller, a moderate-pro-life Democrat who has been critical of President Biden’s border policy, will face 28-year-old immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in a runoff election next month.

Cisneros, a progressive whom Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Backed by, lost to Queller by four percentage points in 2020.