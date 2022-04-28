Rep. Higgins implores Mayorkas to resign over border crisis: ‘Save the country the pain of your impeachment’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., Repeatedly called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas to resign in the wake of a crisis at the southern border on Wednesday, calling his leadership a failure.

“This catastrophe on our southern frontier, this disintegration of our sovereignty, cannot be sustained. Anyone who has two brain cells that collide with each other will know that it is a fatal failure there,” Higgins told Mayurkas, who testified earlier. House Committee on Homeland Security on the department’s budget request for 2023.

Democrats claim Biden’s plan to end Title 42 is ‘set to fail’

Higgins asked what it would take for Mayarkas to acknowledge that he had personally failed border management – would it double border crossings and “getaways”, or “triple the crime rate instead of double it?”

Mayorcas says white supremacists pose ‘most significant threat’ to US homeland

Higgins said, “How would you point to failure if it wasn’t what you gave it so far? My God man, the owner of the moment.”

Higgins threatened to impeach the mayor if Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives in mid-November.

“You have been called upon to resign by me and others. Next year, if we have the majority, which we will do, you will face impeachment. I tell you, as a man, own this thing,” Higgins said.

“Please feel my spirit and speak the truth, move away from your point of view and speak to the American people and own this thing. We are losing our country there and you have to resign. Save the country from the pain of your impeachment.” “

At the end of Higgins’ time, Myorcas reacted briefly.

“Congressman, when you say that our country’s sovereignty is crumbling, I can no longer disagree with you,” Mayerkas said.

Fame. Twenty-three suspected terrorists have been detained at the border: ‘We just don’t know’ who is coming

Republicans and moderate Democrats have criticized the DHS secretary and the Biden administration for the recent massive increase in immigration across the border.

Democrats in particular have pressured the administration on how to deal with the end of Title 42, a Trump-era public health ordinance that allows border officials to expedite the deportation of illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

DHS plans for 18,000 migrants per day, more than double the average of 7,000 border crossers encountered by agents in March.

Dozens of House Republicans across the country and the state’s attorney general have called for Mayerkas to step down to manage the border under President Biden.

“In light of your recent report on the failure of the Homeland Security Department (DHS) to carry out its primary mission to protect our nation from many threats through your disability and refusal to comply with immigration law, we call on you to resign as Secretary. February letter Signed by Republican Kevin Horn, R-Oklahoma, and 45 other House Republicans.