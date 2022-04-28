Rep. Issa accuses DHS chief Mayorkas of secretly ending Title 42 early



Republican Darrell Isa, R-Calif, on Thursday accused the Biden administration of blocking the court order to secretly finish Title 42 enforcers before the May 23 deadline.

Isa made the allegations during an exchange with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas, who testified before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday. Isa said he had spoken to multiple border agents who said the Biden administration was already contacting deported migrants under Title 42 to reassess their status.

Title 42 is a Trump-era COVID-19 ban that allows for the rapid deportation of most immigrants at the border.

“When will Title 42 end?” Jesus asked.

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will do -” Mayerkas responded before being cut off.

“No, no, no. Just the date,” Isa said.

“The CDC said May 23,” Mayerkas said.

“When we were at the border a week ago, we saw that, at your behest, orders from Washington, but I have to assume they were yours, Title 42 is already over,” Isa insisted. “Your customs people were ordered, and they were bringing in a lot of people who could land in Mexico Title 42 every day, but they were turned down and brought back.”

“When I asked the agent in charge, he told me that they were trying to delete the backlog completely by May 23 … This is a secret termination of Title 42. Why did you do that?” Jesus said.

Mayercas has denied making such an order, saying the allegation was “actually wrong.” When members of Congress were told that pressure was being put on what was happening, Meirkas again denied that it was. He simply stated that his administration had increased the deportation under Title 8 in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

Issa then called for it to enter the record that multiple members of Congress were informed “by a uniform agent” that the administration was already working to clear the Title 42 backlog.

Mayerkas has appeared before Congress several times in recent weeks. His testimony made waves before the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday when he confirmed that the Biden administration was in talks to redistribute resources such as doctors and nurses from the Department of Veterans Affairs to treat immigrants at the border.

A group of senators on Tuesday introduced a bill that would “ban the use of funds by the Veterans Affairs Department to provide emergency assistance at the southern border of the United States as a result of the repeal of certain public health orders and other purposes.”

Republicans in the House took similar action in early April.

The Biden administration is preparing for an increase in migration that will come after the end of Title 42.

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday barred the administration from ending the policy. The judge said the policy must remain in place until the administration can discuss with the border states a satisfactory plan for dealing with the next border wave.