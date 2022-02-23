Rep. Jackson stands by calls for Biden cognitive test amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, says president ‘not fit’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Republican Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas, stands by his call President Biden 79, to give a cognitive test, says Biden is “not fit to be our president right now” in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“The whole country has been watching his mental health problems on display for over a year now, and most people really have no question that something is going on with him. Fox told News Digital in a phone interview.

Republicans urge Biden to take cognitive test

“Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it’s not just the Americans who are watching him, it’s the whole world, and that’s part of the problem here,” Jackson said. “He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he’s incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness around the world, and they’re taking over.”

Asked if Biden’s foreign policy decisions were playing into his call for cognitive testing, Jackson said Biden was “always prone to Gaffs” and had been pointing this out since he was on the road to the 2020 presidential campaign.

“He has 40 years of tape, you can go back and see this guy, so it’s not like we have nothing to compare him to,” Jackson said. “You can go back and see, he’s always done wrong, he’s always done wrong, but it’s never.”

“It’s something different,” said the former presidential physician. “These are not negligent … something much more serious.”

Jackson said Biden’s mental intelligence was “fully on display during the defeat of Afghanistan” and warned that Biden was “going to kill more Americans” and “eventually we have to go to war because of his lack of leadership.”

Jackson also said in the interview that Biden was “considered a figure of American power” and bragged to the president that “America is a sad representation of what it is now.”

“We have to have strong leaders who are going to go out and lead,” Jackson said. “He can’t lead. He’s an ineffective leader.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates blasted Jackson for his comments in an email to Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday.

“I don’t really care about Ronnie Jackson’s ‘look at me’ routine,” Bates said. “But if you get any mail from Nick Rivera, please don’t be a stranger.”

Bates was referring to the “The Simpsons” character, Dr. Nick Rivera – better known as Dr. Nick – a Quack medical doctor with shady credentials.