Rep. Jim Jordan demands Democrat chair hold judiciary hearing on spike in retail crime



Republican Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote a letter to Republican Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, demanding a hearing to address the rise of crime and theft in retail stores across the country.

Jordan, a ranking member of the committee, wrote in the letter: “Retail stores in major cities are experiencing an unprecedented increase in theft.” “The perpetrators of these acts are encouraged by the ‘soft to crime’ policy and progressive prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law. These retailers are already suffering from record inflation, massive labor shortages and supply chain problems. Now some retail stores We are urging you to convene a committee hearing soon so that we can investigate and resolve the issue of retail theft in our country. “

Jordan outlines his belief that the increase in retail theft across the country is related to the simplification of the need for punishment of progressive district attorneys in cities such as San Francisco and New York City and the refusal to prosecute offenders.

“San Francisco and New York City are among the U.S. cities that are experiencing an increase in retail theft,” Jordan wrote. “In September 2020, San Francisco law enforcement seized $ 8 million worth of goods that a group of criminals stole from Walgreens, CVS, and Target stores. The store has been forced to close. “

Jordan added, “In Manhattan, a Right Aid has been shut down because staff have reported that thieves stole more than $ 200,000 worth of goods in December 2021 and January 2022 alone.

In addition, Jordan says progressive backed bail reform legislation across the country has contributed to an increase in retail theft.

“This rise in retail theft is compounded by the dangerous bailout system,” Jordan wrote.

“For example, in late 2019, the New York Legislature passed a law that removed bail and pre-trial detention for most misdemeanors and nonviolent crimes. The law has real-world consequences. A New York City resident was arrested 46 times in 2021 alone. He was arrested 57 times in 2021 and 74 offenses in 2015. According to prosecutors, the offender’s repeated offenses were not a “bailable offense” under New York’s new law. Describes the consequences of the boycott law: “Madness. There is no other way to describe the crime that has flowed from the catastrophic bail reform law.”

Nadler’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Jordan’s letter arrives about two months after about two dozen prominent CEOs Retailer Likes Home Depot , Target Buy the best, and CVS Signed On a Letter to Congress He called on the United States to tackle the “growing impact of organized crime on retail workers and the community.”

The letter has been sent Association of Retail Industry Leaders (RILA) and supported by 20 leading retail chief executives representing clothing, sporting goods, electronics, home improvement, and health and beauty supplies.

The National Retail Federation has reported an increase in shoplifting and robbery – both linked to organized retail crime (ORC). The NRF said 69% of retailers reported an increase in organized retail crime in 2021, citing the Covid-19 epidemic, policing, changes in punishment guidelines and an increase in online marketplaces to increase ORC activity.

