Rep. Kat Cammack backs Mike Gibbons in Ohio GOP Senate primary



Republican Kat Camack is backing Ohio Senate candidate Mike Gibbons in the state’s Republican primary on Wednesday, adding a young national GOP voice to the corner of the investment banker.

“Mike Gibbons is a truly conservative voice that will best serve the people of Ohio in the U.S. Senate,” said Camac, R-Fla. Said Wednesday. “Mike will come up with a much-needed vision of how to limit the size and scope of the federal government and get our economy back on track. He will be a fighter for America’s First Agenda.

“I am humbled by the approval of Congresswoman Camac,” Gibbons said. “I’m looking forward to working with him in Washington to reduce spending and curb inflation because of the Democrats’ reckless policies. Together we will fight for America’s First Agenda.”

Camac Hall is a member of the 2020 GOP House Freshman class that significantly exceeded expectations last year when Republicans won seats in the House of Representatives despite losing the Senate and presidency. The class of GOP lawmakers has historically been diverse, especially on gender, leading GOP leaders to call 2020 the “Year of the Republican Woman.”

Camac took the title last year with an emotional speech against the Democrats’ Reconciliation Expenditure Bill, against which he said he was voting “not hell.”

Gibbons topped most polls in the Ohio GOP Senate primary, second only to former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel, according to a Gadget Clock poll earlier this month. JD Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elijah,” Jane Timken, former Ohio Republican Party chairperson, and Sen. Matt Dullan of Ohio State also received some support from voters surveyed in the competitive primary.

Significantly, Gibbons’ GOP primary did not have as many splash-of-state approvals as other candidates. But he has received more than a dozen in-state approvals from the County Republican Party group and current and former state GOP officials.

Sen as Gibbons, a Republican supporter outside of Camac State. Rand Paul, R-K.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is retiring after his current term, which opened his seat as it could be a key race in the Senate’s decision to take control in the fall. The winner of the GOP primary is expected to face delegate Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the general election. State primary in Ohio May 3rd.