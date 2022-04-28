Rep. Ken Buck tells DHS chief Mayorkas his constituents believe Mayorkas is a ‘traitor’



Rep. Why talk, r-call. On Thursday, selectors compared Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas to the traitor Benedict Arnold and asked Mayorcas if he was ashamed of his service to the country.

The dramatic exchange took place during Mayerkas’ testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Buck cited several of his choices, which he said he would like to see Mayercas do with the indictment, which provoked an emotional response from the secretary.

“Many of my voters have asked if you will be impeached if Republicans gain control next year.” Buck said. “They do not believe that you have committed a high crime, and they do not believe that you have committed a crime. My electorate wants to impeach you because they believe you have committed treason. They believe you are a traitor. They compare you to Benedict Arnold.” By

“Secretary Meirkas, I was at a party last weekend, and a lady came up to me and asked me if I was ashamed of what you did for this country. My question to you, Secretary Meirkas, is very simple: what do you want?” ? Please answer that lady’s question? Are you ashamed of this country?

“Congressman,” Mayerkas began, “I have a lot to say in response to what you just said. It’s so deeply offensive at different levels, on different issues. I won’t apologize to you.”

“Don’t,” Buck interrupted.

“I won’t,” Mayerkas added. “Let me share with you quite briefly: I am incredibly proud of my service to this country. This is more than 20 years of service in the civilian corps as a federal prosecutor and as a member of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Mayerkas has appeared before Congress several times in recent weeks. His Wednesday testimony before the House Appropriations Committee made waves He confirmed The Biden administration was in talks to redistribute resources, such as doctors and nurses, to the Veterans Affairs Department for the treatment of migrants at the border.

A group of senators on Tuesday introduced a bill that would “ban the use of funds by the Veterans Affairs Department to provide emergency assistance at the southern border of the United States as a result of the repeal of certain public health orders and other purposes.”

Republicans in the House took similar action in early April.

The Biden administration is preparing for an increase in migration that will come after the end of Title 42.

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday barred the administration from ending the policy. The judge said the policy must remain in place until the administration can discuss with the border states a satisfactory plan for dealing with the next border wave.